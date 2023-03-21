'Operation Blue Lotus' resulted in increase in fentanyl seizures and arrests, US Attorney's Office said

The Department of Homeland Security has launched a surge of officers and resources along the Southwest border.

SAN DIEGO — A joint-effort operation by law enforcement called "Operation Blue Lotus" resulted in more than 4700 pounds of fentanyl seized along the southwest border in a two-month period.

The announcement was made by the US Attorney's Office during a news conference Tuesday morning. He said additional officers and resources were dedicated to the border for this operation.

According to US Attorney for the Southern District of California, Randy Grossman, from March to May, law enforcement seized nearly 3000 pounds of fentanyl, which is a 300 percent increase compared to the same time last year.

US Attorney Grossman also announced federal prosecution of defendants for fentanyl-related crimes increased in the southern district by 30 percent.

“We are an epicenter for fentanyl trafficking into the United States, and we know the immense responsibility that we bear to address this crisis,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “We are answering that call to action with hard work, a purpose, and a plan. Every milligram of fentanyl that we seize, and every smuggler, trafficker, and dealer we bring to justice, means less fatal doses on the streets of San Diego and beyond.”