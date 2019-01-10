SAN DIEGO — It's been 25 years since Operation Gatekeeper, a Clinton-era measure aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration.

The Southern Border Communities Coalition held an event on Tuesday's anniversary in Barrio Logan, calling the border "a trail of death and destruction."

The group has been critical of the Trump administration's immigration views, but says its issues with the border started under the Clinton administration.

People are holding similar demonstrations in communities near the border across the U.S. on Tuesday.

RELATED: Customs and Border Protection buys anti-drone technology for border agents

RELATED: Caged family art installation on display in San Diego