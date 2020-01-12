San Diego on the cusp of helping 1,100 people move from shelter to housing during pandemic

On April 1, Operation Shelter to Home launched to prevent virus spread by allowing for greater physical distancing, strict health guidelines and proactive testing.

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer was joined by Assemblymember and Mayor-elect Todd Gloria on Tuesday to celebrate the regional collaboration and key organizations that played major roles in the life-changing emergency effort to safely protect the health of San Diegans experiencing homelessness during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Operation Shelter to Home utilizes the San Diego Convention Center to stop the spread of the virus are now on pace to have helped over 1,100 individuals transition from shelter beds to a permanent or longer-term home by the end of December.

Tuesday’s announcement comes as the operation prepares to move hundreds of individuals currently housed at the Convention Center and other short-term resources into two hotels purchased by the City and San Diego Housing Commission that will be transformed into 332 units of permanent housing with on-site supportive services.

