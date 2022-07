The fire was first reported shortly before noon Sunday at 10 acres.

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 200 firefighters on the ground and in the air stopped the spread of a 100-acre vegetation fire Sunday southeast of Otay Reservoir, Cal Fire San Diego said.

The fire was first reported shortly before noon Sunday at 10 acres.

The fire's spread was stopped at 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Dozens of air and ground resources remained on the scene, according to Cal Fire. No injuries or damage were immediately reported.