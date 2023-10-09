Otay Mesa drivers ticketed for parking in unmarked area near border crossing

Dozens of people parked next to the unmarked pavement along Siempre Viva Drive were ticketed, but there are no signs that say drivers aren't permitted to park there.

SAN DIEGO — Drivers like Sergio Octavio park along Siempre Viva Drive outside of Otay Mesa's Cross Border Xpress because it's a convenient spot. However, when he returned to his car, he found he was issued a ticket and fined $60. Octavio is one of dozens who park along this unmarked road – and there's no signs telling drivers they aren't allowed to park there.

“I don't see a red spot or some kind of sign that says you can’t park here,” said Sergio Octavio, who is one of dozens that parked next to the unmarked pavement along Siempre Viva Drive.

“$60, that’s a lot,” Octavio said.

Many say the $60 fine is unfair. It's why some plan to fight the ticket in court.

“If I get a ticket, you better believe I am going to ask where the signage is that prohibits me to park here,” Octavio said.

CBS 8 reached out to the City of San Diego's transportation department who oversees traffic issues in that area.

"The concern right now is safety, as those parking in unmarked areas can potentially trap other vehicles and limit access," an official said in a statement. The spokesperson added that the city is currently looking into a solution to prevent vehicles from parking there illegally.

There is more than one area known for parking confusion. The city recently painted curbs red just down the road on 8200 Siempre Viva Drive and also put up no parking signs. The transportation department said crews are working to install head-in parking spots there.

CBS 8 drove along Siempre Viva Drive and noticed dozens of cars parked next to the unmarked pavement along 7600. No cars were parked near red zones and CBS 8 only noticed one citation.

The city did not say whether those citations will be forgiven. However, they do encourage people to avoid parking in unmarked areas where they may be cited. Here's how to contest a parking citation in the City of San Diego.