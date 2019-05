OTAY MESA, San Diego — A fire broke out Friday afternoon in at a junkyard at the western end of Brown Field in Otay Mesa.

Crews are working to extinguish a fire that is spreading through an auto junkyard in the 900 block of Heritage Road in Otay Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The blaze is sending a large column of black smoke into the sky over the South Bay.

This is a developing story and will updated as new information becomes available.