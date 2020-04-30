Otay Mesa Port of Entry hours of operation changed

In preparation for the new hours, the border crossing will close at 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 2.

OTAY MESA, San Diego — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials on Thursday announced the passenger border crossing will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. effective Sunday, May 3, including the SENTRI lanes.

The changes are in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused a decrease in traffic volumes.

“Due to the stay at home orders on both sides of the border, there has been a sustained decrease in traffic volumes, therefore we are further limiting the operating hours," said CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego, Pete Flores.

The changes announced are for the passenger portion of the port of entry. There are no changes to the cargo/commercial facility at the port of entry hours.

On April 5, CBP officials announced changes to hours of operation at select ports of entry along the California/Mexico border, in response to decreased traffic volumes because of COVID-19 and restrictions against non-essential travel.