San Diego police search for fugitive in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Police are searching for a San Diego man that allegedly cut off his ankle monitor and then smuggled in at least two people from Mexico. It all happened near the intersection of Picador and Del Sol in Otay Mesa Saturday afternoon.

A bails bondsman started the initial search for 28-year-old Antonio Antunez. He told us this incident started about 2:30 p.m. Saturday and soon realized he’d need back up from the San Diego Police Department.

Investigator Jesse Nunez with Fugitive Warrants says they tracked Antonio Antunez’s via his ankle monitor and then tracked his cell phone.

“After smuggling some people across the border, he fled over to this area, broke into a house and has taken refuge at a location down the street from us," Nunez said.

Nunez also says Antunez has a history of carrying drugs and has ties to a known gang in Southeast San Diego. San Diego police say he’s also armed.

“I don’t think he’s a threat to anyone in the neighborhood. He just wanted to escape. And that’s what he did,” said Liet. Jose Chavez.

Investigators say Antunez stands about 5’5, weighs about 180 and has tattoos on his face.