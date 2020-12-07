SDPD searching for person of interest after 2 people were shot, killed in Otay Mesa

San Diego police reported two people were fatally shot in Otay Mesa West; one was a woman, the other was unknown as of Sunday afternoon.

OTAY MESA, San Diego — Police are searching for a person of interest involved in a homicide investigation after two people were shot and killed Sunday morning in Otay Mesa. The man may also have a 6-month-old infant with him.

San Diego police reported two people were shot in Otay Mesa West; one was a woman, the other was unknown as of Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers initially received reports of gunfire shortly after 8:30 a.m. according to the SDPD watch commander. Police responded to a residential area near the 4300 block of Ebersole Dr. and found one woman with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home. There was no word on where the other person was discovered or how many times they had been shot.

According to a tweet by the San Diego Police Department, they are searching for man named Justice Love Peace, a 31-year-old black male who may have an infant with him in his white vehicle.

Police request anyone that sees this man or the vehicle to call 911 immediately. He may be armed and is considered dangerous.

Multiple children who were inside the property where the alleged shooting took place were able to get out with guidance from the officers according to police.

This story will be updated as more details become available.