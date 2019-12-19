CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Meliena Pillai has cerebral palsy. The 12-year-old girl hasn’t been able to see her Chihuahua, Mini, her former teacher, her former nurse or her childhood bedroom for almost two years. Because of her condition, she’s been living at a the Bernardy Center for Medically Fragile Children at Rady Children's Hospital.

Every year, the hospital and AMR work together to give someone a special trip home for the holidays.

This year, they picked Meliena. She only lives about 30 minutes away from the hospital, but hasn't been to come home. Meliena's mom says her daughter and Mini have grown up together and that this might be Meliena's last Christmas. Meliena has to go back to the hospital in a few hours.

News 8 was there for the heartfelt reunion. When Mini saw Meliena, she sat on her lap and kissed her face.

Meliena is also a Make-A-Wish recipient. Her wish was to meet the cast of Spongebob.

