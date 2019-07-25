SAN DIEGO — Three outages left just over 5,500 San Diego Gas & Electric customers without power Thursday morning in Encinitas, Carlsbad and the University City area.



The first outage, affecting 90 customers near Encinitas, was reported at 2:41 a.m., according to San Diego Gas and Electric's online outage map. A second outage knocked out power to around 1,463 customers in Encinitas and Carlsbad around 4:24 a.m. A third outage affecting about 4,004 customers in the University City and Sorrento Valley areas was reported around 3:52 a.m., according to the outage map.



The first outage had an estimated restoration time of 6 a.m. and the second, 7:30 a.m., according to SDG&E. Customers affected by the third outage were expected to have power restored by 8 a.m.



The utility was assessing all of the outages to determine their causes.

Click here, for outage information.