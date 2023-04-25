Outburst in court from sex offender proclaiming his innocence

Former La Jolla restaurant owner resentenced to 38 years in prison.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — There was an outburst in a Downtown San Diego courtroom Tuesday from a convicted sex offender proclaiming his innocence.

Former La Jolla restaurant owner Daniel Dorado was sentenced in 2020 to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting four women.

Dorado had to be resentenced following an appeal based on new sentencing laws in California.

The hearing began with his public defender, Liza Suwczinsky, arguing that Dorado’s sentence should be reduced, given new laws passed by the California legislature favoring lower prison terms.

“I believe that in its entirety, the sentencing scheme is not made to use one finding to increase the penalties in every single place that you can,” Suwczinsky told the court.

Dorado, 64, was previously convicted of getting four women intoxicated and sexually assaulting them, by inviting them into his businesses for job interviews or meeting them on online dating apps.

“There is zero evidence of acceptance of responsibility by Mr. Dorado. In fact, he blamed his convictions on the district attorney. He blamed his convictions on the Me Too movement,” Judge Charles Rogers said during the hearing.

Under the new sentencing laws, Judge Rogers shaved two years off of Dorado's original term.

“The total aggregate term, therefore, that is imposed in this case is 38 years,” the judge ruled.

That’s when Dorado went off.

“Nobody was ever unconscious, and no one was ever intoxicated,” Dorado said in court via remote feed from prison. “I was cordial. I was respectful. I was kind. And I was a gentleman to every single one of these people.”

“I’m in here for 40 years for something I haven't done, because massive amounts of evidence was never even shown, that we have to go to the clerk now to request, because my own attorney didn't turn anything over to me. So, I apologize. But how would you feel if you're in my case, being accused by the judge of not having any remorse of doing heinous things?” Dorado continued.

After about seven minutes of listening to the statements, the judge asked Dorado if there was anything further he had to say.

“No, just have an enjoyable upcoming weekend, folks,” Dorado replied.

Dorado claimed text messages and photos were destroyed in the case that would have assisted in his defense.

He told the court he plans to file an appeal.