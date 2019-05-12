SAN DIEGO — A celebration of new families took place at Juvenile Court in San Diego to mark National Adoption Awareness Month in November.

The County of San Diego's Foster and Adoptive Resource Family Services hosted its annual Court Adoption Party on November 15.

Several children had their adoptions finalized and completed the journey to becoming an official part of their forever family.

"We've dreamt of our forever family for a very long time. We're going to be together forever - nothing can get in the way of that. And we get to enjoy each other for the rest of our lives," said mother Ivonne Garcia said.

At any given time, there are about 2,100 children in out-of-home care and about 30 children waiting for a permanent adoptive placement in the County of San Diego.

To learn more about becoming a Foster or Adoptive Resource Family, please click here.