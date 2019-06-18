CHANGE IT UP!
San Diegans are boldly creating change. Raising their voices, volunteering and embracing social responsibility. Join News 8’s Eric Kahnert to celebrate and empower change in our neighborhoods and community. Don’t wait ... today’s the day to CHANGE IT UP!
Change It Up NOW!
Impact. Volunteer. Take Action. Choose your passion and get involved.
SURF DOG RICOCHET
Surf Dogs Riding Waves of Purpose. Providing comfort, companionship, healing.
Volunteer | Donate | Learn More
AMERICAN RED CROSS
Providing food & shelter in emergencies, serving & educating our community.
Volunteer | Donate | Learn More
SAN DIEGO YOUTH SERVICES
Building futures for at-risk youth.
Volunteer | Donate | More Info
LARRY HIMMEL NEIGHBORHOOD FOUNDATION
Honor Larry Himmel’s legacy by supporting San Diegans in need.
Donate | Volunteer | Nominate
AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION
AFSP raises awareness, funds scientific research, provides resources and aid to those affected by suicide.
CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS
The California Department of Veterans Affairs serves CA veterans & families, offering a variety of programs & services.
SAN DIEGO SENIOR OLYMPICS
Support San Diego Senior Games
URBAN LEAGUE SAN DIEGO COUNTY
Empower communities, change lives.
Volunteer | Donate | More Info
MEALS ON WHEELS
Help today so no senior goes hungry.
Volunteer | Donate | More Info
YWCA
Help break the cycle of domestic violence & homelessness.
Volunteer | Donate | More Info
SAN DIEGO COUNCIL ON LITERACY
Improve quality of life through literacy.
Volunteer | Donate | More Info
CHICANO FEDERATION
Change lives for the better.
Volunteer | Donate | More Info
I LOVE A CLEAN SAN DIEGO
Become a steward of our Earth.
Volunteer | Donate | More Info
ELDERHELP
Help seniors remain independent in their own homes.
Volunteer | Donate | More Info
USO SAN DIEGO
Change the lives of our active duty military and their families.
Volunteer | Donate | More Info
GIRL SCOUTS SAN DIEGO
Help build girls of courage, confidence and character.
Volunteer | Donate | More Info
ASIAN PACIFIC AMERICAN COALITION
Cultivate civic engagement to forward the voices of San Diego Asian Pacific American community.
GOODWILL INDUSTRIES SAN DIEGO
Your donations will improve the employability of people in San Diego County.
SAN DIEGO FOOD BANK
Eradicate hunger in San Diego.
Volunteer | Donate | More Info
DAV
Empowering Veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity
Donate | Volunteer | More Info
FATHER JOE'S VILLAGE
Help end homelessness in San Diego.
Donate | Volunteer | More Info
STAR PAL
Empowering underserved youth to build safe neighborhoods with law enforcement & community partners.
Donate | Volunteer | More Info
JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY
Empowering K-12 youth to become entrepreneurs & global leaders of the future.
Donate | Volunteer | More Info
SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY
Promoting humane treatment of animals, prevention of animal cruelty, enhancing the human-animal bond.
BIG BROTHER BIG SISTER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY
Creating BIG opportunities to impact a child’s life today and transform their potential for tomorrow.
Volunteer | Donate | More Info
REALITY CHANGERS
Celebrate San Diegans making the greatest impact on our region & support higher education scholarships.