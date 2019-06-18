CHANGE IT UP!

San Diegans are boldly creating change. Raising their voices, volunteering and embracing social responsibility. Join News 8’s Eric Kahnert to celebrate and empower change in our neighborhoods and community. Don’t wait ... today’s the day to CHANGE IT UP!

Nominate a Change It Up Champion

Nominate a Change It Up Champion HERE »

Change It Up NOW!

Impact. Volunteer. Take Action. Choose your passion and get involved.

SURF DOG RICOCHET

Surf Dogs Riding Waves of Purpose. Providing comfort, companionship, healing.

Volunteer | Donate | Learn More

AMERICAN RED CROSS

Providing food & shelter in emergencies, serving & educating our community.

Volunteer | Donate | Learn More

SAN DIEGO YOUTH SERVICES

Building futures for at-risk youth.

Volunteer | Donate | More Info





LARRY HIMMEL NEIGHBORHOOD FOUNDATION

Honor Larry Himmel’s legacy by supporting San Diegans in need.

Donate | Volunteer | Nominate

AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION

AFSP raises awareness, funds scientific research, provides resources and aid to those affected by suicide.

Learn More | Donate

CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS

The California Department of Veterans Affairs serves CA veterans & families, offering a variety of programs & services.

More Info

SAN DIEGO SENIOR OLYMPICS

Support San Diego Senior Games

Volunteer | Donate | Sponsor

URBAN LEAGUE SAN DIEGO COUNTY

Empower communities, change lives.

Volunteer | Donate | More Info

MEALS ON WHEELS

Help today so no senior goes hungry.

Volunteer | Donate | More Info

YWCA

Help break the cycle of domestic violence & homelessness.

Volunteer | Donate | More Info

SAN DIEGO COUNCIL ON LITERACY

Improve quality of life through literacy.

Volunteer | Donate | More Info

CHICANO FEDERATION

Change lives for the better.

Volunteer | Donate | More Info

I LOVE A CLEAN SAN DIEGO

Become a steward of our Earth.

Volunteer | Donate | More Info

ELDERHELP

Help seniors remain independent in their own homes.

Volunteer | Donate | More Info

USO SAN DIEGO

Change the lives of our active duty military and their families.

Volunteer | Donate | More Info

GIRL SCOUTS SAN DIEGO

Help build girls of courage, confidence and character.

Volunteer | Donate | More Info

ASIAN PACIFIC AMERICAN COALITION

Cultivate civic engagement to forward the voices of San Diego Asian Pacific American community.

More Info

GOODWILL INDUSTRIES SAN DIEGO

Your donations will improve the employability of people in San Diego County.

Donate | Recycle | More Info

SAN DIEGO FOOD BANK

Eradicate hunger in San Diego.

Volunteer | Donate | More Info

DAV

Empowering Veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity

Donate | Volunteer | More Info

FATHER JOE'S VILLAGE

Help end homelessness in San Diego.

Donate | Volunteer | More Info

STAR PAL

Empowering underserved youth to build safe neighborhoods with law enforcement & community partners.

Donate | Volunteer | More Info

JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY

Empowering K-12 youth to become entrepreneurs & global leaders of the future.

Donate | Volunteer | More Info

SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY

Promoting humane treatment of animals, prevention of animal cruelty, enhancing the human-animal bond.

Adopt | Donate | Volunteer

BIG BROTHER BIG SISTER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY

Creating BIG opportunities to impact a child’s life today and transform their potential for tomorrow.

Volunteer | Donate | More Info

REALITY CHANGERS

Celebrate San Diegans making the greatest impact on our region & support higher education scholarships.

Nominate | Attend | Donate