CHANGE IT UP!

San Diegans are boldly creating change. Raising their voices, volunteering and embracing social responsibility. Join News 8’s Eric Kahnert to celebrate and empower change in our neighborhoods and community. Don’t wait ... today’s the day to CHANGE IT UP!

Nominate a Change It Up Champion

Change It Up NOW!

Impact. Volunteer. Take Action. Choose your passion and get involved.

SURF DOG RICOCHET
Surf Dogs Riding Waves of Purpose. Providing comfort, companionship, healing.
AMERICAN RED CROSS
Providing food & shelter in emergencies, serving & educating our community.
SAN DIEGO YOUTH SERVICES
Building futures for at-risk youth.
LARRY HIMMEL NEIGHBORHOOD FOUNDATION
Honor Larry Himmel’s legacy by supporting San Diegans in need.
AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION
AFSP raises awareness, funds scientific research, provides resources and aid to those affected by suicide.

CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS
The California Department of Veterans Affairs serves CA veterans & families, offering a variety of programs & services.

SAN DIEGO SENIOR OLYMPICS
Support San Diego Senior Games

URBAN LEAGUE SAN DIEGO COUNTY
Empower communities, change lives.

MEALS ON WHEELS
Help today so no senior goes hungry.

YWCA
Help break the cycle of domestic violence & homelessness.

SAN DIEGO COUNCIL ON LITERACY
Improve quality of life through literacy.

CHICANO FEDERATION
Change lives for the better.

I LOVE A CLEAN SAN DIEGO
Become a steward of our Earth.

ELDERHELP
Help seniors remain independent in their own homes.

USO SAN DIEGO
Change the lives of our active duty military and their families.

GIRL SCOUTS SAN DIEGO
Help build girls of courage, confidence and character.

ASIAN PACIFIC AMERICAN COALITION
Cultivate civic engagement to forward the voices of San Diego Asian Pacific American community.

GOODWILL INDUSTRIES SAN DIEGO
Your donations will improve the employability of people in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO FOOD BANK
Eradicate hunger in San Diego.

DAV
Empowering Veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity

FATHER JOE'S VILLAGE
Help end homelessness in San Diego.

STAR PAL
Empowering underserved youth to build safe neighborhoods with law enforcement & community partners.

JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY
Empowering K-12 youth to become entrepreneurs & global leaders of the future.

SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY
Promoting humane treatment of animals, prevention of animal cruelty, enhancing the human-animal bond.

BIG BROTHER BIG SISTER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY
Creating BIG opportunities to impact a child’s life today and transform their potential for tomorrow.

REALITY CHANGERS
Celebrate San Diegans making the greatest impact on our region & support higher education scholarships.

