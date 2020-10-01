Make it your mission to Love Your Heart

NEWS 8’s Barbara-Lee Edwards with San Diego’s 2020 GO RED Survivors

It's not just a man's disease. One in three women die of heart and cardiovascular disease. Yet, heart and cardiovascular disease can be prevented.

Be powerful... Be passionate about prevention.

News 8, the San Diego American Heart Association, and Mission Federal Credit Union invite you to feel the passion and create the power of RED to make it your mission to fight heart disease.

KNOW Your Risk- AHA Go Red On Line E Visit Assessment

The Go Red Heart Check Up evaluates each woman's risk of having a heart attack or other cardiovascular issues within the next decade. It identifies risk factors that can be changed and provides a personalized action plan that can be printed and used for discussing heart health with heart healthcare professionals. CLICK HERE





If you had heart disease, would you recognize the symptoms?. Learn the symptoms now to save your life. CLICK HERE





For tips & heart healthy recipes, please CLICK HERE





Join News 8 and wear your favorite shade of red to celebrate your commitment to women’s heart health.





10 a.m. – Go Red Expo

12 p.m. – Go Red Luncheon

Fashion Show featuring the Go Red Survivors

CLICK HERE FOR RESERVATIONS OR TO MAKE A DONATION

At Mission Federal Credit Union, our mission includes giving back to our local community on behalf of our customers. We invite you to join the fight against the number one health threat to women: heart disease.

KFMB / Mission Federal Credit Union

Visit any Mission Fed branch to get your Red Dress Crystal Pin or Men’s Tie Clip while supplies last for a suggested donation of just $20. Your donation will benefit the lifesaving work of the San Diego American Heart Association. By wearing your Red Dress Crystal Pin or Men’s Tie Clip, you’ll support much-needed funds to fight cardiovascular disease in women. Together we can touch hearts, save lives and make a real difference in the fight against heart disease and stroke. Make it your mission to love your heart.

For more information, visit www.missionfed.com/gored.