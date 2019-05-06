Look for News 8’s Jeff Zevely, AM 760’s Mike Slater, 100.7 San Diego’s Robin Roth and Mikey, and more than 1500 volunteers carrying these BIG RED SHOES all over San Diego intersections. Make your donation to support San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House.



Help the Ronald McDonald House provide a home away from home for families of seriously ill or injured children being treated at San Diego area hospitals.

EVENT INFO

Thursday, June 20, 2019

6:30am - 9:30am

#RedShoeDay



Locations:

4S Ranch (Dove Canyon & Camino Del Norte)

Rancho Bernardo (Bernardo Center Drive & Rancho Bernardo Road)

JOIN OUR MOVEMENT TO HELP

VOLUNTEER

DONATE

CREATE YOU YOUR OWN PERSONAL FUNDRAISING PAGE

Help support San Diego’s Caring House RED SHOES…CARING HEARTS