Never Forget: 9/11 events across San Diego for 20th anniversary

Sept. 11, 2021, marks the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. Events are scheduled across San Diego County to honor the fallen and first responders.

9/11 Memorial events:

EL CAJON: 9/11 Remembrance at Cuyamaca College

Cuyamaca College held a remembrance ceremony for 9/11 on Friday where Julianna Barnes, college president, spoke along with veteran Allan Estrada, who suffered a traumatic brain injury from an improvised explosive device while in Afghanistan. There were 2,977 small flags displayed on the college lawn to represent those who died in the Sept. 11 attacks, along with a 70-foot flag provided by San Miguel Fire and Rescue, a moment of silence and performances of TAPS and the national anthem by students.

In Kearny Mesa, the Indian Motorcycle Riders will take off from Indian Motorcycle of San Diego and ride to Josie's Hideout in Santa Ysabel.

Time: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: Indian Motorcycle of San Diego9240 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.San Diego, California 92123

The annual race "will unite the community to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, and honor the lives lost on 9/11 and in the wars since, along with our veterans, military and first responders who serve our country and our communities," according to organizers.

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Location: Rancho Bernardo High School, 13010 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA 92128

Time: 10 a.m. (Check-in at 9:30 a.m.)

Location: 2906-2908 Hill Valley Drive, Escondido, CA 92029

More than 100 first responders will be recognized during a commemoration, with representation from police, fire, EMT, health care and military expected.

Time: 8 a.m.

Location: Hotel Del Coronado (Hotel “Del”), 1500 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118

Contact: Dan Gensler, dgensler@rotary5340.org

A memorial tribute is sheduled on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum, which will include a reading of the names of first responders who lost their lives in the attacks, a tolling of the bells with an emergency helicopter flyover, a 21-gun salute and a harbor police fireboat water display.

Time: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Location: Flight deck, USS Midway Museum, Navy Pier, 910 North Harbor Drive.

Consider donating blood on 9/11 at any of San Diego Blood Bank’s 8 donation locations or the following mobile blood drives:

Appointments are encouraged and available at SanDiegoBloodBank.org. Donors must be 17 years or older, weigh a minimum of 114 pounds and be in general good health.