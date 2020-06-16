News 8 & Kyle Kraska hosting 'Celebration of Heroes' food & blood drive Tuesday

Food donations and blood donations have taken a hit during the pandemic. Here's how you can help.

SAN DIEGO — If you've been wondering how you can still help those in need during the pandemic, a special event kicks off Tuesday at the Pechanga Arena.

News 8 and our own Kyle Kraska will be hosting a "Celebration of Heroes" drive to collect food and blood donations - two critical community needs that have been drastically impacted by COVID-19.

"It's been a real challenge and we're having to handle this day by day like everybody else," said Karen Powell of the San Diego chapter of the American Red Cross.

"The response was really good in the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic," she said. "Everybody came out of the woodwork to support the cause, and now we're starting to see that participation drop off a little bit."

To boost participation, News 8 is partnering with American Red Cross, the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and iHeartRadio to host the event.

From 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, you can drop off non-perishable food donations at the Pechanga Arena parking lot. Drivers don't have to leave their cars to donate. Volunteers will be there to collect donation.

For Kraska, who survived being shot back in 2015, this event is personal.

"Through my journey, I've met so many people, so many children who regularly need blood transfusions. You go to Rady Children's Hospital, you have cancer patients who need blood platelets. Unfortunately, many of the blood drives did stop," said Kraska.

The Red Cross said around 200 blood drives have been cancelled so far during this pandemic.

This is the third 'Celebration of Heroes' drive hosted by News 8 and led by Kraska.

Meanwhile, the number of food insecure people in San Diego has doubled.

"We went from feeding 350,000 people a month to nearly 600,000 people [a month]," said James Floros, CEO of the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.

Floros said the food bank typically purchases about $1 million worth of food a year. However, in the first eight weeks of the pandemic, he said it purchased $3 million.

"Every little bit helps. Everyone can make a difference," he said.