RED SHOE DAY 2019

On Thursday, June 20, News 8’s Jeff Zevely, AM 760’s Mike Slater, 100.7 San Diego’s Robin Roth and Mikey, and more than 1500 volunteers carried BIG RED SHOES all over San Diego intersections to support San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House.

Here are some photos and videos from this year's event.

Thank you for supporting 'Red Shoe Day'! For more information on how you can help Ronald McDonald House provide a home away from home for families, visit www.cbs8.com/redshoe. For more information on how you can help Ronald McDonald House provide a home away from home for families, visit www.cbs8.com/redshoe. For more information on how you can help Ronald McDonald House provide a home away from home for families, visit www.cbs8.com/redshoe. For more information on how you can help Ronald McDonald House provide a home away from home for families, visit www.cbs8.com/redshoe. For more information on how you can help Ronald McDonald House provide a home away from home for families, visit www.cbs8.com/redshoe.

RED SHOES… CARING HEARTS

Help the Ronald McDonald House provide a home away from home for families of seriously ill or injured children being treated at San Diego area hospital.

JOIN OUR MOVEMENT TO HELP

Help support San Diego's Caring House.

DONATE

CREATE YOU YOUR OWN PERSONAL FUNDRAISING PAGE

VOLUNTEER



