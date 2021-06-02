Ronald McDonald House Red Shoe Day is on Thursday

CBS8 is putting on their big red shoes to help the Ronald McDonald House provide lodging, food and emotional support for families with ill children

SAN DIEGO — On Thursday, CBS8 is bringing out our big red shoes for Red Shoe Day virtual style.

We’re helping to raise money for San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House Charities to provide a home away from home for families of seriously ill or injured children treated at our local hospitals.

Instead of seeing the big red shoes and volunteers on the corner collecting money, you can donate online or by text.

The Smith family is this year’s Red Shoe ambassador who says it’s been a blessing to be able to walk across the street to Rady Children's Hospital where their daughter has been in the ICU for more than a year.

“She was so critical, the first two days she was here she coded twice. I can't imagine being at home and getting that call and having to drive from San Marcos,” said Chris Smith, Addy’s father.

Little Addy has been in a hospital since she was born on December 10, 2019, that’s more than 540 days.

At 27 weeks and four days old, she weighed less than a pound when she was born.

For four months, while Addy was on a ventilator at Sharp Mary Birch hospital, her parents commuted 35 minutes to an hour from their home in San Marcos. Addy’s lungs struggled and doctors transferred her to Rady Children’s Hospital NICU.

Her parents knew they needed to be closer to their baby.

“It was the sickest she had been in her life. I couldn’t imagine what we would have done had we not had the Ronald McDonald House,” said Chris Smith.

Within a day the Smiths were placed in a room at the Ronald McDonald House which was only a two-minute walk across the street from Rady’s.

“If you need a break, we are there 14-16 hours a day even more, but to be able to come back and take a nap or reset because there are long days,” said Aliesha Smith, Addy’s mother.

Those days turned to weeks then to months and then the peak of the coronavirus hit. Hospital protocols changed which only allowed one parent at a time to visit Addy.

“It was at a point where the doctors didn't know if she would survive. We didn't know how much time we would have with her so we wanted to spend as much time as we could with her,” said Aliesha.

The Smiths spent holidays, Addy’s first birthday and her baptism in the hospital. Their stay at the Ronald McDonald House stretched 360 days.

Addy is now in the ICU and getting stronger each day.

“I don't see how her healing would have been the same if weren't a two- minute walk away,” said Chris Smith.

On Thursday, you can help with that healing during the Ronald McDonald’s House Charities 12th annual Red Shoe Day.

Often you see volunteers like the CBS8 team on corners with a red shoe but because of COVID, it will be virtual for the second year.

“It's absolutely essential to do what we do. Thanks to Red Shoe Day we are able to make sure these families are taken care of,” said Chuck Day, Ronald McDonald House Charities San Diego President and CEO.

He says during COVID, families stay an average of 20 days at no cost. If they were to stay in a hotel and pay for food that would cost about $5,000.

Each dollar raised for Red Shoe Day goes directly to the Ronald McDonald House San Diego to help the 15,000 families supported each year. They offer emotional support, 48 rooms and 300 meals are served each day at no cost.

“When you walk into the Ronald McDonald House every day you see resilience, strength and love,” said Day.

It's also a place for growing families. the Smiths are expecting a baby boy in September.

“This place will always hold a special place in our heart,” said Aliesha Smith.

CBS8 and the TEGNA Foundation are donating $10,000 to help local families on Red Shoe Day. The Ronald McDonald House will also match each donation 100%.

You can make a donation by going to CBS8.com/community and clicking on Red Shoe Day, texting REDSHOE to 243725 or adding a $1, $2, or $3 donation when you order at a participating San Diego County McDonald’s.