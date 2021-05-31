How you can help local kids in need.

SAN DIEGO — All month long, CBS 8 and The San Diego Food Bank are teaming up for the “School’s Out, Hunger’s Not -COVID 19- Summer Food Drive”.

Your donations will help feed local children who face hunger at home, and the tens of thousands of local families who continue to be economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just make a non-perishable food donation at your local Albertson’s or Von’s or go to SanDiegoFoodBank.org to donate online.

Since the pandemic first hit our community, the Food Bank has distributed over 70 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 58 million meals, to those impacted by the crisis.