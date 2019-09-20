Saturday, October 5, 2019

11AM – 2PM

MLK Promenade Park – 399 K Street – San Diego, CA 92101

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AFFECTS EVERYONE. JOIN YWCA, NEWS 8’S JEFF ZEVELY, 100.7 SAN DIEGO’S MERYL KLEMOW, step up and speak out against abuse.



Walk a mile with your friends, family and colleagues in solidarity with domestic violence survivors. Everyone and every shoe is welcome!

To support inclusivity, we ask that you wear any shoes that symbolize the person you wish to honor. Dog Friendly event!

Before you start walking, join us for opening ceremonies and a friendly competition of the best-looking shoes. Following the walk, gather your team and enjoy live entertainment, lunch, interactive games and more! Dogs are welcome too, but please be sure to pick up after them. Event proceeds benefit survivors overcoming trauma and abuse in our Becky’s House® Domestic Violence Programs.

Schedule

11:00AM – 11:30AM: Registration and Festivities

11:30AM – 12:00PM: Opening Ceremonies

12:00 PM – 12:30PM: Walk

12:30PM – 2:00PM: Entertainment, Lunch and Festivities

