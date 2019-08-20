SAN DIEGO — Your Susan G. Komen 3‑Day® starts the moment you make the commitment. Your 3‑Day coaches will support you as you train and fundraise. Our amazing community of walkers, crew, and volunteers will welcome you as you get ready to spend three magical days together on a journey to end breast cancer forever.

The Susan G. Komen 3‑Day is an experience you’ll never forget. It’s why our walkers come back year after year to recommit their time and energy to put an end to breast cancer once and for all.

Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day

3 Days. 60 Miles.

Not as Hard as Breast Cancer

November 15-17, 2019

