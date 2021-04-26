How to avoid palm oil and help the binturong population

Because binturongs live in the treetops of the rain forest, that puts their future in question.

SAN DIEGO — Binturong, also known as bearcats, are losing habitat in Southeast Asia for palm oil production. News 8 spoke with Wild Wonders co-founder Kimberly Wright about how we can help prevent this from happening.

"They live in the southeastern rainforest of Asia. They live in the canopy of the rainforest the same as orangutans," she said.

That is why orangutans along with binturongs are now threatened because they're losing habitat as demand for palm oil grows.

"Basically, they're cutting down the natural forest, clear cutting it and replanting to make palm oil," Wright said.

The International Union of Conservation, or IOC, categorizes them as vulnerable -- one step below extinction. Wild Wonders wants to help people be better shoppers with an app that makes it easy for them avoid palm oil.

"The one we really like is called palm oil app and it's put out by Cheyne Mountain Zoo."

The app looks at the bar code and tells you if what you're looking to buy has palm oil in it.

"So, you can use this app to be a conscientious consumer, really responsible and make good choices about the products we buy. Something important you can do," she said.

And, if you think your choice can't make a difference, think of it this way.

"One person can't do everything, but one person can do one thing and you put all these small things together and it really can create a very important impact in the world," Wright said.