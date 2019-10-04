Creek to Bay Cleanup

SAN DIEGO —

Celebrate Earth Week - Join Earth 8 and News 8’s Heather Myers

for

I Love a Clean San Diego’s

15th Annual Creek to Bay Clean Up

Saturday, April 27, 2019

9am-Noon

HELP RESTORE NORTH CLAIREMONT RECREATION CENTER

4421 Bannock Avenue, San Diego 92117

OR

CHOOSE A CLEANUP SITE IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD!

100+ coastal & inland sites countywide

CLICK HERE

to find a cleanup site in your neighborhood & register NOW

Reduce Your Use: Aiming for 80% of volunteers pledging to bring a reusable water bottle, plus reusable work gloves and buckets highly encouraged as well!

CBS 8