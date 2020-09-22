Earth 8: A conversation on climate change

CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli spoke to News 8 about why the planet is seeing extreme weather events and record-setting conditions.

SAN DIEGO — With the many extreme weather events and record-setting conditions globally, News 8 wanted to hear from a climate expert on why this is happening and what can be done.

From heat waves to wildfires, hurricanes, and flooding, the planet is seeing major weather events on a greater scale. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli explained to News 8's Neda Iranpour that this is no coincidence.

Berardelli has a meteorology degree from Cornell University and a Masters in Climate Science from Columbia. He’s also been a TV meteorologist in Florida and New York and is now mainly focused on covering the climate crisis for CBS News.

See the entire candid interview with Neda below: