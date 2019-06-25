SAN DIEGO — Local students are tackling one of the region’s biggest environmental issues: sewage from the Tijuana River.

The documentary “The Awful Truth” was a project of the KCMS News Team at the Coronado Middle School – which is headed by Amy Steward.

Students were able to talk to Congressman Scott Peters and the mayor of Imperial Beach, Serge Dedina, at length to help tell their story.

The film even won the People’s Choice Award at the Coronado Island Film Festival in the student category.

In this special Earth 8 report, News 8’s Shawn Styles shows us how Coronado Middle School’s own news team is shining a light on the problem.

"The Awful Truth"