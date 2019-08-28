MURRIETA, Calif. — Urban expansion in southern California has cut off corridors for wildlife to hunt and explore, but there is a way to help restore that access.

The Clinton Keith wildlife over pass in Murrieta has been in place since September 2018, and it helps wildlife move freely form one side of the busy road to the other with less danger of being hit by a passing vehicle.

News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look at the Murrieta wildlife bride as well as plans for a much larger one over the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles.