One tool rental at a time - The Solana Center is setting out to make planting your next meal a lot more realistic.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The Solana Center in Encinitas is striving to create more green thumbs around San Diego County by making access to gardening tools a lot easier.

Expensive gardening tools are now easier to obtain thanks to the Solana Center for a $5 deposit and a bit of information, according to Nam-Huy Leduc, Grand Master at the Solana enter.

"Having the tool-lending library at the Solana Center allows people to browse through those tools and find what's appropriate to their projects," said Leduc.

The Solana Center makes the entire experience a breeze by providing direction and help to pick the tools you need.

"I'm happy to spend time with people [and say] "Hey, this tool is better and could be used for [your] project," Grand Master Leduc said.

Solan Center's toolshed is loaded with shovels, picks, and rakes.

There's also the uncommon.

"Well, we love the Auger. It's a handheld version of a till that you can dig into the ground," Leduc said.

"We've got our loppers here - this is great for cutting off branches. Some people think a saw is the right tool, but I think a lopper way to go," Leduc continued.

The Solana Center made space on their property to train renters to use the tools to craft their perfect gardening space efficiently.

"We have some Hori Hori's, classic shovels, or even tools to de-weed. And if you ever want an extension, you have to reach out and let us know, and as long as no one is waiting, you can keep it for another week," Leduc said.

The Solana Center is open Thursdays from noon-5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m., according to their website.