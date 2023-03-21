Spring has sprung | Why you should hold off on trimming backyard trees and shrubs

San Diegans should make sure they look in their garden before they do tree trimming because they might be cutting out someone else's home.

SAN DIEGO — Spring has sprung...even though it's still winter here in California.

With all of the recent storms, gardens are exploding, but so is Mother Nature.

Solana Beach homeowner, Deb Berg, says San Diegans should make sure they look in their garden before they do tree trimming because they might be cutting out someone else's home.

Deb Berg is a citizen naturalist that has set up her garden to be a sanctuary for nature.

"The word I'm trying to get out is, right now is nesting season," said Berg.

And one should think twice before trimming trees, bushes, and palms. Having already had a hummingbird nest in her yard this year and plenty in the past, she is on a mission to help our feathered friends.

"February is the month I personally see hummingbirds," said Berg. "I see them from egg to fledgling, and if they make it past the crows and nature, I want to give them a fighting chance."

When it comes to pruning trees and hedges, they fare best when they are dormant in the winter. By trimming in the spring you can put them at risk of disease and pests.

Also, think twice about palms as well. Palm fronds that are dead are actually a great nesting spot for the orioles. People say I need to get rid of those, but I wouldn't.

All of nature's wonders have found a home and a place to raise their young in her garden from monarch butterflies...multiple hummingbird nests, to doves outside her back door. She says with all the pressure put on nature by the modern world if you are going to do some trimming in your yard take a moment to look around.

"Go out there for ten minutes enjoy nature and look and observe. Look to see if a bird is circling around, it's so easy to look before you cut, it's that easy."

Deb Berg is hoping that you look around your home in your trees and bushes for our friends of flight that might have set up a home.

All it takes is a quick look around the garden to make sure there are no nests. And really it is not the time to trim anyway, so if you can wait a couple of months, you'll be helping Mother Nature.