Holiday waste: Which materials from Christmas can be recycled?

From wrapping paper to ribbons, here's how to properly dispose of or reuse them.

SAN DIEGO — This year, there is expected to be a huge amount of recyclables from Christmas, but what can go in the blue bins?

This year, online shopping is expected to increase by over 35% and that means more packaging, but plenty can be recycled.

"All your paper, paper that is not got the glossy stuff on it," said Richard Anthony from Zero Waist San Diego. "All your paper can go in your blue bin."

Styrofoam is something that we see a lot of and it can go in those blue bins.

"The city of San Diego will except packing Styrofoam," said Anthony. "When they passed the zero-waist plan, EDCO agreed to take it."

And while many things are recyclable, not all can go in the blue bins. Packing peanuts cannot and neither can bubble wrap.

If you are talking about cyclophane, that goes in the trash. But surprisingly, much of the plastics can be recycled if prepped.

"Any hard plastic is expectable in your blue bin," said Anthony. "We don't want liquids in it. Just rinse it out before you throw it in."

No plastic or manila envelopes with bubbles on the inside are approved. These are too hard to separate, but should be reused which is what Anthony said to do with the ribbon.

"My suggestion on ribbon is that you save it for re-use," said Anthony. "You can either use the ribbon yourself or give them to goodwill. They will sell them or reuse them."

Richard Anthony believes it all starts before the gifts are wrapped

"We need to think as we go shopping and stay away from single use plastics," said Anthony.

Be sure to check with your city to see what it allows to be recycled. These are the protocols in San Diego.