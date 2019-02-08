Researchers at Zillow and Climate Central looked at the impact climate change could have on homes along the San Diego coast.

A lot of homes, worth a lot money, from Imperial Beach, along the Embarcadero, Mission Beach up to Pacific Beach could be heavily impacted starting in 2050 continuing to 2100.

In San Diego, by 2100, more than 8,000 homes with a combine $10 billion worth, could be at risk.

News 8's Brandon Lewis gives us a view of San Diego and the areas with the highest risk of being impacted by rising sea waters.