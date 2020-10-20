Tiny live-streaming camera that can attach to insects developed by Ph.D. student

Weighing just slightly more than a paperclip, it’s attached with a small drop of superglue, and sends an image right to a smartphone.

SEATTLE — Technology keeps getting smaller allowing research to see the world from a different perspective.

After more than a year of work, Vikram Iyer, an electrical and computer engineering Ph.D. student at the University of Washington, has created a tiny live-streaming camera that can be mounted on the back of a beetle.

"It is a fully wireless camera that can stream video to a smartphone," Vikram said.

Vikram Iyer developed this bug-size camera that weighs slightly more than a paperclip that attached with super glue. It took several months of R&D and he hopes the technology brings new insight to small places.

"It's a little hard to tell right now how big this is going to get but hopefully it will be useful for things," Vikram said. "You can see from their perspective what the world looks like."

Working on this bug's eye view into places we couldn't see before is what keeps him motivated. At the core, he said it’s essentially a tiny computing platform ready to be modified and they have already found another use for its tracking technology.

"That graph is going to show the signal strength changing over time as it goes further away," Vikram said.

Vikram is referring to the new use of the platform, to be used as a tracker on live Asian Hornets as they go back to the nest so the state of Washington can try and track and destroy these invasive insects.

The department captured an Asian giant hornet alive last week for the first time, but failed to glue the tracker on. The department hopes to try again soon.

After that, who knows where this technology will take these bug size cameras.