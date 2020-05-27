New food guidelines around COVID-19 causing increase in use of plastics

This Friday restaurants can switch to plates and silverware provided they have the proper washing and sterilization of cutlery, china and glassware in place.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As the economy reopens new guidelines on how food can be served is causing an increase in the use of plastics, just as people were using less.

At grocery stores that sell in bulk or may have a salad or olive bar, now everything is packaged in plastic tubs. What might normally take one container now takes four. At the restaurants News 8 came across they were having to use plastic for everything.

"We are using four times as much plastic containers. Normally for brunch we might use 30-70," said Chef Maeve Rochford of Sugar and Scribe.

Those numbers are almost 200 a day and Rochford said it doesn't stop.

"That doesn't include the fork, knives and spoons. The plastic glasses, the condiments, salt and pepper, sugar. It's everything," she said.

New 8's Shawn Styles ordered a simple lunch and everything was served in plastic, which is shame since the use of plastic in food service was down.

Chef Rochford says it's really hard for two reasons.

"You're taking something I love and putting into something I don't agree with," she said.