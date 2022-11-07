Rapid rise of water levels at Lake Murray is flooding the shoreline

Lake Murray's water level is 3 to 4 feet above it's normal height which is impacting the entire shoreline.

SAN DIEGO — A rapid rise in water levels is flooding picnic and park areas around Lake Murray and that has those that use the lake wondering, where is all the water coming from?

"I was on the lake last week, and it was probably 3' lower that this, so it's really come up fast all of a sudden and I don't know why."

Chris Chambers fishes Lake Murray on a regular basis and says the high water is affecting access around the lake.

"Yea, a lot of picnic benches are flooded so there's less access from the shoreline for people that want to picnic," said Chambers.

To look at Lake Murray, its water level is easily 3 to 4 feet above it's normal height which is impacting the entire shoreline, squeezing the distance from the parking to the water's edge.

According to information provided by the City of San Diego, the reason for the high water at Lake Murray is that the city has temporarily stopped drafting water off the lake to the Alvarado treatment plant. And that the water levels will start to lower in a few weeks once the drafting resumes.

But in the meantime, it is a sight to see for this group from Waterford Terrace.

"We just saw it this morning and we were amazed. We usually sit over and wait for our bus to pick us up," said Chambers.

For Jason Doering Lake Murray is much higher than usual.

"Now we just see water and the Ducks are much closer, it's a sight to see!” said Doering.

In a statement, the City of San Diego Supervising Public Information Officer, Arian Collins, said the following about Lake Murray:

"In preparation for a Fourth of July fireworks event, water from Murray Reservoir was being utilized to draw water levels down. At the same time, an algae bloom occurred at Murray Reservoir which caused drinking water from the Alvarado Water Treatment Plant to have an “earthy” odor and taste. These changes to the odor and taste of the drinking water are temporary. The algae bloom poses no health or safety issues, and the City’s drinking water continues to meet all state and federal regulations.



While the algae bloom resolves naturally, the Public Utilities Department has temporarily stopped using water from Murray. This has resulted in a higher water level at Murray Reservoir and minor impacts to the surrounding recreational activities. The City plans to resume using water from Murray in the coming days and the water level will decrease over the course of a few weeks."