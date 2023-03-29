Reusable refill storefront opens in La Mesa

Leann Littleton is opening a new refill store on Saturday in La Mesa to help make eco-friendly products accessible in the east county.

LA MESA, Calif. — As more customers become interested in green products, reusable stores continue to grow both nationwide and in San Diego.

Leann Littleton is opening Kai's Refills, a new reusable refill store on Saturday in La Mesa to help make eco-friendly products accessible in East County.

As you walk into Kai's Refills, you feel as invigorated as her hand soap.

“This is my favorite room, my soap room,” said Littleton.

Littleton grew up in Santee and wants to pump new energy into East County.

“I grew up out here and I wanted to bring something home,” said Littleton.

Her home is now Kai's Refills on El Cajon Boulevard in La Mesa.

She has dozens of reusable glass containers that customers can fill with clean shampoo, conditioner, lotion, hand soap, laundry detergent, and all-purpose spray among other household items. All are sold by weight.

“Sixteen ounces of hand soap that lasts you a long time, you're spending $8.18,” said Littleton.

The products are concentrated so a little goes a long way and lasts longer.

“I want to show them that this is affordable because you're not paying for packaging, you have the option to buy glass jars but once you do that, you won't be doing that for a long time,” said Littleton.

She built the reusable store from the ground up with her almost 7-year-old daughter who she named the store after.

“I was working in the nonprofit world. I have a college degree, but I thought I want to be with my kid more,” said Littleton.

She also wanted to help people be better stewards of the earth.

“I know this eco-friendly movement can be judgmental and I hate that, and you don't have to be perfect,” said Littleton.

In each room filled with sustainable household products, there are cheeky, eco-friendly sayings on the walls that drive home the message of the need to reduce waste. One wall reads, 'It is only one straw...said 8 billion people.'

“When you hear that it hurts a little,” said Littleton.

Kai’s Refills joins the ever-growing industry which experts project refillable and reusable packaging sales will reach $53 billion in 2027.

“I just want to bring people along with me, ‘c'mon let's go,’” said Littleton.

This eco-boost to East County is a journey this mom hopes others will join in cutting waste.

“I want to do something fun, I care about the planet, and I want to make it accessible to others,” said Littleton.

Kai’s Refills officially opens on Saturday at 7590 El Cajon Boulevard Suite D. La Mesa.