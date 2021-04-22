San Diego celebrates Earth Day

Earth Day ought to be every day, but Thursday was special from Hillcrest to the highways.

SAN DIEGO — Just in time for Earth Day, preschoolers sang "Mr. Sun" in celebration of the University Christian Church in Hillcrest unveiling its new rooftop solar-powered system on Thursday.

"As our country continues to fail to fully recognize the worth and dignity of every person especially those with black and brown skin, we know we need to take steps to confront climate change in the ways that this Earth can be used to oppress others," said Rev. Dr. Caleb J. Lines, Senior Minister, University Christian Church.

The system will also store energy to use in times of need.

"It can also provide backup power in case of an emergency, in case of a disaster. The church would be a place to gather in case there are ever power outages," said Tara Hammond, Manager, San Diego Climate Hub.

The church is advocating for the San Diego Green New Deal that has a goal of emitting zero carbon by 2035.

In La Costa, sporting red and black ladybug headbands, students at Discovery Isle preschool got into the Earth Day spirit as well.

They released ladybugs in their schoolyard while learning the importance of taking care of the planet.

And Caltrans used Earth Day to highlights the department's priority of keeping our roadways litter-free.

"First of all, it makes our community look bad, second of all, it can end up in our waterways threatening our wildlife and our precious resources," said Gustavo Dallarda, Caltrans.

Crews were out in full force cleaning up trash that has increased along highways during the pandemic.

"I pick up a lot of food take-out containers and PPE. Look I have a bag full of trash I picked in a few minutes," said Dallarda.