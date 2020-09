The virtual film fest will run from October 2 through October 11 and it will feature some of the most visually stunning short films shot below the surface.

SAN DIEGO — What began as a chat about shooting and editing underwater video more than two decades ago, has become one of the most prestigious niche film festivals in the world.

The San Diego UnderSea Film Exhibition returns for the 21st year in virtual form for 2020.

The virtual film fest will run from October 2 through October 11 and it will feature some of the most visually stunning short films shot below the surface from the 2020 film entries.