Caltrans and SANDAG begin San Dieguito Lagoon restoration

The project is expected to be completed by spring of 2024.

SAN DIEGO — Caltrans and SANDAG are working on restoring nearly 80 acres of wetlands in the San Dieguito Lagoon.

The work is happening south of Via de la Valle and east of Interstate 5.

"Wetlands are extremely important and they've been lost in San Diego over the years, we've built things on them, and you can't get those back," said Allan Kosup of Caltrans. "This really is one of the last opportunities in the county to get back what the county lost."

During this phase of the project, workers will be excavating 1.1 million cubic yards of soil to restore 64 acres of tidal salt marsh and 15 acres of brackish wetlands, which are a mixture of saltwater and freshwater.

Restoring wetlands will allow endangered species of animals to return to this area and live and thrive here.

"It creates habitat for birds and fish and people," said Shawna Anderson, Executive Director of the San Dieguito River Park. "Especially during the pandemic, we realized people really need to get outdoors and experience open space."

The project also includes plans to create a new trail connection from the Dust Devil Nature Trail to the Coast to Crest Trail.

The Dust Devil Nature Trail will be closed while crews are working and open for public use Saturdays and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. October 1 to March 31, and 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 1 to September 30.