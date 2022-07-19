Here’s the technology helping to spot illegal poaching off the coast of San Diego

The fight continues to stop illegal poaching in our oceans and now marine conservation teams are using advanced technology to keep poachers at bay.

SAN DIEGO — In marine protected areas like the La Jolla Cove, poaching can be a problem. So, the folks at WILDCOAST and Marine Monitor utilize a radar system on the Scripps Pier to keep an eye on potential poachers.

"On any given day you can see zero to over a dozen boats poaching in a marine protected area," explained Carlos Callado who is the California Conservation Coordinator for WILDCOAST and explains how the M2 radar system works with human and AI input:

"To identify what we call fishing behaviors, the amount of time spent loitering within marine protected areas, the speed they are going, what their movement patterns look like. If they are hovering around a certain area. All of these kind of things can be used to indicate that this boat is likely fishing."

By combining human input and AI the program is cost effective.

"Radars like the M2 unit we have is a low coast solution to be able to monitor these areas 24/7," said Callado. "I have been involved with catching at least 60 violations on the water that I've personally observed."

Recreational violations are about education at first, but commercial violations can be expensive.

"The minimum fine on a first infraction would be $5,000 to, I think, $40,000 on the high end. On the second violation it gets even higher," explained Callado.

The M2 radar system continues to get smarter every day.

"As the M2 system becomes better at idtenty poaching behavorrs it can send out automatic reports to enforcement authorities if they sign up for them," Callado added.