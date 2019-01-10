SAN DIEGO —

Two San Diego sisters are traveling with a medical relief team to help victims of Hurricane Dorian, a category five hurricane. While the hurricane hit almost a month ago, the sisters say the long road to recovery is just getting started.

Paulita Agpaoa and her sister, Gloria, are registered nurses and volunteered to help with Humanity First U.S.A.

On Sept. 23, the sisters teamed up with a doctor, physician assistant and two other registered nurses. They spent five days at the only clinic in Cooperstown, Abaco caring for the people that were still there.

Paulita believes many of the survivors she worked with are experiencing PTSD symptoms.

"They're traumatized," said Paulita. "They're quiet."