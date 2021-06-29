Why certain areas in San Diego have more trees than other parts of the city

The American Forests study shows that many parts of San Diego have Tree Equity scores in the 70s and 80s, whereas Barrio Logan is at 46.

SAN DIEGO — If you've ever watched me do the weather, you've heard me say, "the Urban Heat Island," well, Barrio Logan is in the middle of that.

A new study out by American Forests says the lack of green space and trees can make those conditions worse.

I spoke with Julie Corrales, a policy advocate with the Environmental Health Coalition.

"For us, trees are more than just something beautiful to see... they literally effect our lives," Corrales said.

"We are more susceptible to the Urban Heat Island because they've been removed and taken out," she said.

Many of the areas with a lower equity scores are usually synonymous with industrial business.

"We need to have trees bordering Harbor Drive for all the traffic to sequester all the pollution to not filter into the community," Corrales said.

We spoke with the city of San Diego about their Climate Equity initiative, and they provided a statement that said, in part:

"The Urban Forestry Team's mission is to grow and maintain our urban canopy. The City has planted nearly 300 street trees in Otay Mesa Nestor. And 400 street trees in the communities of Fairmount Park, Ridgecrest, Mt Hope, Mountain view and Lincoln Park over the last year and a half."

The American Forests study recommends that Barrio Logan should have a 48% canopy level, but it has just one.

"The Environmental Health Coalition has partnered with the city and state to receive funding to plant trees. We just got 20 trees approved at Caesar Chavez Park, so the trees are coming," Corrales said.

Julie just hopes the city stays committed.

"We just need them to push down on the gas," she said.