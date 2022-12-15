WILDCOAST makes move closer to conservation sites

WILDCOAST has been involved in Coastal Conservation for two decades and recently moved their offices to Del Mar.

DEL MAR, Calif. — WILDCOAST has been involved in Coastal Conservation for over 22 years and recently moved their offices to Del Mar where they're taking care of business in their own backyard.

As the Conservation Director for WILDCOAST, Angela Kemsley says it's all protection. "Our location in Del Mar is incredible! It's right across the street from some of our own conservation sites where we are doing restoration and doing carbon sampling. So, we do ecosystem-based conservation. Think sea turtle nesting beaches, mangrove forests, grey whale breeding lagoons, coral reefs, marine protected areas and California wetlands."

Some of those wetlands are just steps away.

"We're centrally located to a lot of the conservation we do throughout the county. We have sights literally in our own backyard. We can see some of the locations out our front door," Kemsley added.

Carlos Callado is the Blue Conservation Coordinator at WILDCOAST and is leading the charge on the ground.

"You can see many of these plants, are the more recent ones. The larger ones have been here a year, the 2-year make is when the plants are established."

And these areas play a key role in Carbon sequestration.

"Blue Carbon is Carbon stored in Coastal and Riparian settings. When you pull Carbon from the atmosphere with plants it gets stored in the soil here in a Blue Carbon Ecosystem.

WILDCOAST's reach is far and wide.

"WILDCOAST is an International team that conserves Coastal and Marine Ecosystems and addresses Climate change through natural solutions."

And just like any conservation group WILDCOAST is always looking for volunteers. So, if you'd like to get involved find out more at wildcoast.org.

