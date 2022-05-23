Working For Our Planet | Take the challenge to help improve the state of our planet

This is where we hopefully provide some insight and maybe a little advice and motivation to help you make small changes that can improve the state of our planet.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — CBS 8 is starting a new segment as part of our Earth 8 franchise, we will bring it to you every Monday in our 6 a.m. newscast, as another way we are "Working For Our Planet." This is where we hopefully provide some insight and maybe a little advice and motivation to help you make small changes that can improve the state of our planet.

Visit an eco-friendly Goodwill or consignment store

Try not to use flimsy plastics

Try to reuse empty bottles before throwing them in the trash

Try to cut back on time spent in the shower

Try to eat at a restaurant instead of ordering to-go

Take a reusable coffee cup to your favorite coffee shop

How's that for motivation? It's not something you have to feel too much pressure about. Just a goal you can try to keep for the week and if it sticks beyond that then that’s even better. We’ll have a “Working For Our Planet” segment with new goals for each week every Monday.