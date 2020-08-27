Denashia can picture her future forever family in her imagination

Denashia turns 9 years old in October and finding a permanent home is at the top of her birthday wish list.

SAN DIEGO — We first met Denashia about a year and a half ago, but this precocious 8-year-old girl is still waiting to find a forever family, so we're sharing her story again in the hopes that her future forever family is watching this time around.

It's typical for children her age to engage in "pretend play," but Denashia's make-believe world is different from most; her imaginary games center around the family she doesn't have.

"She's been on and off in care. Some of her memories are faint. She does like to create memories of what she thinks her family would be like," San Diego County Protective Services Worker Crystal Irving said.

"She'll say things like, 'That's probably this person's favorite song', just creating the story she doesn't recall," Irving said.

Denashia said she would like a family that has kids, as she would really like to have siblings.

"I like to carry babies. I like to kiss babies,” she said. “They're the best.”

She said she would be a helpful big sister and even volunteer to change diapers and help feed her little brother or sister.

But first, Denashia deserves someone to take care of her.

"My hope is that she'll find a family who will love her, take care of her, play with her, laugh with her and joke with her," said Irving.

Denashia is currently living in a group home and continues to wait for a permanent home. She hopes her imaginary family is soon replaced by a real-life forever family.