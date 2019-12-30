SAN DIEGO — Being home for the holidays is something many foster children won't get to experience this season. Some of the kids we featured on News 8 over the past year have found forever homes, but many are still waiting.

In this Fostering Hope report, News 8's Marcella Lee and photojournalist Ann Marie Spaulding take a look back at the foster children we met in 2019.

To learn more about becoming a Foster or Adoptive Resource Family with the County of San Diego, please click here.

Here are links to all the Fostering Hope/Adopt 8 stories we shared in 2019:

Fostering Hope: Success stories from couple who has fostered 20+ kids in San Diego

Adopt 8: Court celebration of new families in San Diego

Fostering Hope: Volunteering as a CASA is one way to help San Diego foster youth

5-year-old Na’Lyhia wants to bring laughter and joy to a forever home

Young San Diego siblings in search of forever home

11-year-old Kylee searching for forever home after more than a dozen moves

Adopt 8: 10-year-old Kaseanti dreams of mother-daughter time

14-year-old Karollynn hoping to find a mentor in San Diego

Adopt 8: Reon and Lyla’s success story

Adopt 8: San Diego teen’s only birthday wish is a forever home

Adopt 8: A special boy in San Diego deserves a special home

Adopt 8: San Diego grandmother shares journey of becoming mom again

Adopt 8: San Diego couple shares adoption success story

Twin brothers adopted after being featured on Adopt 8

Adopt 8: Time is running out for 17-year-old Daniel

Adopt 8: Rio and Luna’s success story

10-year-old Camryn waiting for a forever home