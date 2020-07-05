San Diego grandmother has fostered 31 children over 19 years

"They come into the world with so much against them already," Renate reflected. "To see how they prosper and flower and develop with your help, is just phenomenal."

SAN DIEGO — It's not the way she intended to spend her retirement years, but 75-year-old Renate said she couldn't imagine her life any other way.

The grandmother and mother of two grown sons has spent the past two decades as a foster mom with the County of San Diego's Foster and Adoptive Resource Family Services Program.

"I've been a foster parent for 19 years," Renate said. "I have fostered 31, mostly newborns and infants."

She volunteers specifically with the Options for Recovery Program, providing a foster home for children exposed to drugs and/or alcohol in the womb, or who are HIV positive.

She's currently fostering a toddler.

"I have a little boy. He came when he was two-and-a-half days old," Renate said. "And he's the sweetest little guy and everybody loves him."

We can't show you the faces of the children she's fostered over the years, but she remembers the vivid details about each one, especially the huge milestones she watched them accomplish.

"They come into the world with so much against them already," Renate reflected. "And to be able to see how they prosper and flower and develop with your help is just phenomenal."

Renate joined the specialized Options for Recovery Program program after her first year as a foster mom. She said she has seen some incredible transformations in the foster children she's had in her care.

"Sometimes they come in and the prognosis is really bad," she said. "Maybe somebody thinks that they'll never be able to walk or talk, and yet they do walk and they do talk."

"There definitely is a high need for our Options-qualified children, which are the children and babies that have been exposed to drugs and alcohol, or who are HIV positive," said Protective Services Worker Graciela Soto.

She said many of the children have other developmental needs as well; some are medically fragile.

Soto said there are often not enough foster homes available to care for these children.

"We definitely have a lot of newborns that are born positive for drugs and or alcohol," she said.

She said sometimes, the babies are sent to an emergency children's shelter, while social workers look for a trained Options for Recovery foster family, because "there is a need for these homes and there's not enough homes available."

Renate acknowledged it may sound overwhelming to take care of a child with medical needs, but she said the training foster parents receive is comprehensive.

"You don't have to be afraid," she said. "Because everything you need to know, you were taught before that child comes into your home, and you're doing a great service to these babies and to humankind because they're going to be your neighbors someday."

I asked her how much longer she expects to continue as a foster mom, to which she replied, "As long as I'm able to!"

Renate, who used to work for the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, said she's always been passionate about protecting people. She said it's been rewarding for her to be able to help some of the most vulnerable.

"I grew up in an abusive home and now is my opportunity to provide the home that I wish I had had. So, I'm giving back to these little guys, but I'm getting a lot out of it."

The Options for Recovery Program provides 48 hours a month in respite care, so foster parents have time for themselves.