7 siblings who survived a crash which killed their parents celebrate first Mother’s Day with new forever family

Incredibly, the children survived the crash in El Centro despite all being thrown from the vehicle.

SAN DIEGO — Unthinkable tragedy has led to incredible happiness for seven siblings from San Diego. They're celebrating their first Mother's Day with their official forever family, after both of their biological parents died in a tragic car crash three years ago.

Incredibly, the children survived the crash in El Centro despite all being thrown from the vehicle. I first met Adelino, Ruby, Aleecia, Anthony, Aubriella, Leo and Xander three years ago and profiled them in an adopt 8 segment, as they hoped to find one home together.

And I am so happy to tell you they did. Gary and Pam Willis, who have five grown children, adopted these seven kids after watching their story on News 8 and I was thrilled to be able to reunite with the kids today and meet their wonderful parents.

“The first thing I thought was no one's going to have room for them. The second thing I thought was, I have room for them! Then I looked at them, I looked at their faces, I watched the video two or three times and I just kept staring at them thinking, these could be my kids!” Said Pam Willis.

The family is enjoying this Mother's Day weekend at the Hilton Grand Vacation Club at Mar Brisa in Carlsbad and we thank the resort for inviting us there for the reunion, now that adults have been vaccinated and pandemic restrictions have relaxed.