SAN DIEGO — For most of us, the stay-at-home order means staying at home with our immediate family, but that's not possible for the two adorable sisters I met in early March, before the stay-at-home order went into effect.

4-year-old Jolina and 2-year-old Janeva don't have a permanent home or anyone to call mom or dad.

Looking back at the video, it makes me miss and also look forward to the things we can't enjoy right now, like play dates in the park and having fun on the playground.

My hope is that these beautiful girls will find a forever home soon, so that once we are able to safely socialize again, these girls will be able to enjoy life to the fullest with their new family.

Watching Jolina and Janeva giggle and scream with delight as they blew bubbles at the park was such a joy.

Naomi Miller-Wave, Protective Services Worker with the County of San Diego said, "They were just so engaged, and I don't think they've really blown big bubbles like that before and doing it all by themselves, they loved it."

The sisters share a close bond, with Janeva usually following in her big sister's footsteps.

"They're so fun, they're really sweet," Miller-Wave said. She added, "They love each other so much. They always stand up for each other. They play great together. They always want to spend time together."

The sisters have been in the same foster home for the past two years, so the stability has been great for the girls. Miller-Wave said the sisters have thrived with the family's support, especially Jolina, who has overcome some speech delays.

"She had some trouble with articulation," the social worker said, but after receiving regular speech therapy in preschool, Jolina is back on track and has graduated from the program.

Jolina and Janeva have experienced some ups and downs in their young lives, and what they need now is a forever home, where they can continue to develop and grow.

Miller-Wave said, "It's really my hope for them that they can be in a stable, loving, long term home; a forever family where they have the security and confidence and know that that's their mom or their dad or their parent."

She said they've been in the system for almost their whole lives and really need a family at this point.

The girls blew kisses to our camera and we're hoping there's a family out there who wants to receive and give these girls all the love they deserve.

If you'd like to learn more about becoming a Foster or Adoptive Resource Family with the County of San Diego, click here.

We would also like to thank local photographer Jon at Silver Imagery for volunteering his time to take the Heart Gallery images in our video story.