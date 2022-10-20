Voices for Children honors 'CASA of the Year', Carlsbad resident, for service to youth in foster care

CASA volunteers are trained and supported by Voices for Children. This year, Tim Riley was honored for a decade of service helping youth in foster care in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — The stars are shining bright at Rady Shell as Voices To Children honors a San Diego man who has dedicated his life serving foster youth.

CBS 8 Anchor Marcella Lee hosted the event called “Starry Starry Night”. She spoke to Carlsbad resident Tim Riley, honored by Voices to Children as the CASA of the year.

Since 1980, Voices for Children has transformed the lives of children in foster care by providing them with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs). This year, Riley was honored for his years of service to youth in foster care in San Diego County.

"Tim dedicates much of his time as a CASA volunteer, going above and beyond as an advocate for the youth he serves. He seeks understanding and learns more about what they need most," the organization said.

There are more than 200 foster youth on a waiting list for a CASA. If you’re interested in making a difference in the life of a child, click here.

Marcella also got the chance to speak to Joshua Bringhurst, a former foster youth and Stephen Moore from Voices for Children before the event kicked off.